Truist Financial Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

EBAY opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in eBay by 20.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

