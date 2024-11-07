Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $36.41. 111,483,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 14,521,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,946,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.