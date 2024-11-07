Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $36.41. 111,483,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 14,521,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,946,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
