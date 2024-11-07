Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 13.7 %

NYSE:TPC traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.44. 455,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

