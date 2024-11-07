U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 106,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

