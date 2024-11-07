Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 608,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,025,182. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

