UBS Group Increases Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $190.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JKHY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.73.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
