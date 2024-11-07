Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $248.49 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $208.14 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average of $238.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

