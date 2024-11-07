Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 319,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day moving average is $238.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.