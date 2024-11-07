uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 57.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $79,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

