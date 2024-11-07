Uniswap Price Tops $9.37 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $9.37 or 0.00012463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00095023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 864.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.03595426 USD and is up 31.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $513,068,710.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.