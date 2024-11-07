United Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,284 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.