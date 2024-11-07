United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $456.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.