United Advisor Group LLC Buys 179 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,824 shares of company stock worth $94,003,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $232.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $269.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

