United Advisor Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.56.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

