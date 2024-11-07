United Advisor Group LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,744,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $144.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $105.60 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

