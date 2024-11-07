United Advisor Group LLC Invests $341,000 in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at $11,544,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 222,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth about $5,184,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.79. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 256.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

