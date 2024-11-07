United Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

