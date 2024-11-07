Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.