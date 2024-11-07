US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 613.4% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 145,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.