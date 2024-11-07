Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ UTMD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,171. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

