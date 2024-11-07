Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Cary Devore Sells 30,000 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -121.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $359,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

