Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $179.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 147.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.