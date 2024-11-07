Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $252.46. 45,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $269.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

