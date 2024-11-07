Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.25. 84,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.