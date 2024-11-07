Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $340,373,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 788,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 411,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.1 %

SCCO traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 121,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.