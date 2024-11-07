VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

