VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

