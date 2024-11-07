VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $254.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.51.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

