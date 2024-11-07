Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 4.7% of Hara Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGIT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 224,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
