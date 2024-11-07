Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $273.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

