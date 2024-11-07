Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $273.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

