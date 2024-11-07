Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,178,000 after purchasing an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

