Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $214.06 and a 12-month high of $293.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

