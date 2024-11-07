Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $354,641.76 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 80,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $354,641.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,293,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,501.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VRNA opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.42. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verona Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.