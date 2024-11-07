Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.39 and last traded at $117.30. 2,685,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,226,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

