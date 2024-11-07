Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

