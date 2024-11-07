Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $560.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.97 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

