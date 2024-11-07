Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,878. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $308.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

