Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 99562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$554.77 million, a PE ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.39 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

