VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 139,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

