Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

