Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 18,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $697,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,097,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,675 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPEM opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

