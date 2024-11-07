Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,942 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 133,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,608 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.