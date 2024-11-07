Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

