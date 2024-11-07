Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $121.88.

