Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

