Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $670.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
