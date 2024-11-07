Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $670.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 221.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.