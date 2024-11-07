Washington Trust Bank Sells 16,246 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,299,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

