Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.