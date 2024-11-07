Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.65 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

